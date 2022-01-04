LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Georgetown College named a new president after the former president was fired late last year.
The college's board of trustees has named Rosemary Allen as the 26th president of the Christian, liberal arts college. She had been serving as interim president for the past two months, and becomes the first woman to serve as president of the college in its 193-year history.
Since 2004, Allen has served as the Provost/Dean at the college.
"Georgetown College has been my home, and the College community has been my family, for nearly 38 years," Allen said in a written statement. "I will do everything in my power to protect and advance this College, and I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve as its 26th President.”
In November, former President William Jones was fired after the college said it learned that Jones was accused of sexually assaulting a female employee.
Georgetown College is located in Georgetown, Kentucky, which is in Scott County, not far from the Lexington-Fayette area. It was the first Baptist college west of the Appalachian Mountains.
