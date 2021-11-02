LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Georgetown College's Board of Trustees has fired William A. Jones as president.
Dr. Rosemary Allen, the College’s Provost, has been named Acting President.
The termination came a day after Jones was accused of sexually assaulting a female employee and behaving inappropriately toward another female employee, according to a news release. He's also accused of other misconduct that violates the terms of his contract.
Jones' termination became effective on Nov. 1.
The release states that Georgetown officials "took immediate steps to investigate the allegations" and "has engaged outside counsel to continue the investigation."
Board of Trustees Chairman Robert L. Mills released this statement following Jones' departure:
"Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time."
Mills says there will be no comment on the allegations because the investigation is ongoing.
Georgetown College is located on College Street in Georgetown, Ky., which is in Scott County, not far from the Lexington-Fayette area. The school's website says it's built on a Baptist foundation, and "pursues and cultivates a knowledge of and commitment to the Christian faith."
