SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) – Drivers could soon find themselves navigating through another roundabout in southern Indiana.
Indiana Department of Transportation officials said the intersection at state Route 60 and the Salem Bypass is dangerous, and a roundabout would make it safer.
Right now the intersection is a two way stop. From 2012 to 2017, authorities reported 34 crashes. Twenty-nine were right angle crashes, where a driver pulls out in front of another.
“Kind of a T-bone situation,” said Natalie Garrett, media relations director for INDOT’s southeast district.
And nine of them were fatal or extremely serious.
Even warnings painted on the road, rumble strips, signs and flashing lights are not enough to prevent accidents, officials said. So they're proposing a roundabout.
“We’re putting this in with the safety of Hoosiers in mind,” Garrett said.
In 2018, an average of 10,368 vehicles passed through the intersection every day, up 7% from the prior year.
INDOT also reminded drivers that roundabouts are safer than intersections.
“Traffic is typically moving slower through a roundabout, so if a crash does occur, it's typically less severe,” Garrett said.
Transportation officials will talk about the project at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at Salem City Hall.
INDOT said construction would likely start in spring of 2021 and be completed by the fall.
