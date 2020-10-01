LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville hot chicken restaurant is hiring right now for its newest location near Middletown.
Royals Hot Chicken is taking over a spot on Shelbyville Road, not far from Hurstbourne Parkway. The pandemic slowed progress on the project, but the plan is now to open by the end of October.
This will be its third location. Royals' original location is on East Market Street in NuLu, and the second restaurant opened last year in Jeffersontown.
The 3,500-square-foot building will have indoor and outdoor seating, with plenty of space to practice social distancing. The restaurant will also offer carry-out and curb-side options.
The restaurant is hiring and plans to hold open interviews all next week. You can show up on site Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Royals hopes to open the new location by the end of the month.
