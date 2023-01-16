LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses in the Highlands are dealing with a setback in their effort to help keep residents and visitors safe after the second shooting in the area this month.
Marcus Cambron, 52, was shot near Wick's Pizza Parlor in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police. He later died at University Hospital.
LMPD has not said if an arrest has been made in the case, but they believe they know who was involved.
It's not the first shooting to happen in the Highlands this year. Another shooting in the same area happened earlier this month and police are still looking for a "person of interest."
Aaron Givhan, president of the Highlands Commerce Guild, suspects some of these violent acts are among people who know each other.
"These known controversies in public make it bad for an area, but it's not about the area," said Givhan. "It's about two people, or more, who just don't know how to work out differences."
Givhan points out they recently held Bardstown Road Aglow, which had more than 30,000 people in attendance, without incident.
"So we can and have provided a very calm, positive environment," Givhan said. "With these incidents still occurring. It's not that we're like putting our necks under the sand. We know we still have to move forward. It is a combined effort."
He said businesses along Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road want to figure out the role they can play in public safety.
"Working with more than one group of people, everybody being unified at the same time, has proven reduction in violent crimes in this area," Givhan said.
Within the last six months, he said, different restaurants, bars and community members came together in an open meeting.
"Making plans ahead of time instead of waiting for something to happen, actually go out and get training put together so you know what to do," he said.
Now, they're working to put together a manual for businesses to reference. Givhan added that many have already taken it upon themselves to hire security.
"All these activities that we are talking about had been on the streets," he said. "So the business owners are doing things right."
Givhan believes anyone can play a part in making the area safer by calling police if they notice any unusual activity, before a situation escalates.
"When everyone pays attention, our crime drops," he said, adding that Mayor Craig Greenberg is expected to attend a District 8 meeting later this month, where he will share his plans to tackle violence in the city.
Anyone with information on any shooting in the city is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.