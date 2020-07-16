LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a scathing social media post Thursday, Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said Mayor Greg Fischer "deserves to have his political career ended with an asterisk."
Reynolds said she still has love for Fischer, her former boss whom she has considered a friend, but she cited numerous Louisville Metro Police scandals and her disappointment in Fischer's responses to them.
"... lately you come across as a man with political aspirations, instead of a man committed to the job he is in," Reynolds wrote in the Facebook post. "I will never believe that I could be so wrong about someone."
Reynolds, who worked with Fischer as Metro Government's chief of community building and has served as a Jefferson District Judge, said, "this is the only time I've felt compelled to publicly oppose someone who was my boss, my friend."
"I wouldn't waste time speaking or writing if I didn't love you and know you could do better. You are best when you trust your gut," she wrote. "Shut the noise down and do what you know should've been done a long time ago. Due process will take care of itself. You haven't surrounded yourself with a group of people like you, because you are hard to find. Please be you. People are dying. Protestors are in danger. Police are in danger."
Fischer is facing heat from many in Louisville in the wake of Breonna Taylor's shooting death at the hands of LMPD officers and the city's response to it. The three LMPD officers involved in the raid that ended in Taylor's death remain free, while protesters have taken to the city's streets for more than a month calling for their arrests. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday that his office's investigation of Taylor's death continues.
Reynolds referenced the Taylor case in her post, saying the 26-year-old former emergency room technician and EMT was someone not unlike herself at that age.
"... a Black woman, who could've been a young me, is dead and I am not satisfied with his response," Reynolds wrote.
Fischer's office released a statement Thursday night in response to Reynolds' message: "Sadiqa and I have been colleagues for years, and we have fought many battles together. It pains me to see her hurt and the hurt in our city and country. While we may not agree on every issue, I do hear her. And I know that the only way to improve our city and nation is by working together. I remain committed to that goal."
Reynolds ended her message with a simple line, one seemingly aimed at the city's response to Taylor's death: "Show us that Black lives matter in Louisville," she wrote, adding, "P.S. No further comment."
