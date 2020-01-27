LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Board of Education approved $6.4 million in improvements Monday for South Oldham High School.
The project, which will take place in three phases, is expected to begin in late spring or early summer.
The first phase is adding a "Safe School Entrance."
"We will have that safe schools vestibule that will herd visitors in through the office to get checked in and checked out before they can continue on to the rest of the school," Oldham County Schools Communications Director Lori McDowell said.
Phase two, which includes improvements to the school's athletic fields, is expected to start later this year.
The third phase of the project is adding classrooms to the high school and renovating existing ones.
Construction on the classrooms is expected to begin next year.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.