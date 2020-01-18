LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saint Leonard Elementary School in Louisville announced it will be closing its doors for good after the 2019-20 school year.
Parents and faculty were notified of the school's closing in an email sent out Friday. In a statement from the Archdiocese of Louisville, the school said it has seen a decline in enrollment and is facing funding challenges. The parish said it is no longer able to meet its obligations in the near future.
"We have not attracted the number of students needed by this point to continue without our debt rapidly growing and the quality of our children's education suffering," Father Louis Meiman said in a letter to parents.
Meiman also used the letter as an opportunity to express gratitude for the school's faculty and staff since it opened in 1957.
The 120 students enrolled at the school, which ranges from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade, will be transferred to other nearby Catholic schools. Saint Leonard leaders are working to help families with the transition.
Counselors from the Archdiocese of Louisville will be available when students return to classes on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
