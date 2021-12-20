LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon bottles that were salvaged from the tornado in Mayfield are being auctioned off to benefit the Western Kentucky Relief Fund.
According to a news release, the owners of Carr's Steakhouse donated 14 bottles of bourbon recovered from the local restaurant destroyed in Mayfield. Daniel Carr, the restaurant's owner, signed and dated the bottles for authentication.
The six-day benefit ends Tuesday night, with the silent auction finishing at 10 p.m. A live-stream auction of the top 15 items goes from 7-8 p.m.
"It was powerful and emotional moment when Daniel offered these emblems of resilience to the cause," Eric Gregory, president of Kentucky Distillers' Assocation, said in a news release. "Their business is gone. Their town is gone. But their first thought was to donate them to make a difference for families and communities across western Kentucky."
The steakhouse opened in 2011, later earning the National Restaurant Association's 2016 "Restaurant Neighborhood Award" for outstanding community service and philanthropy.
"I'm just trying to do my part, help as many as possible, and this just seemed like a way to amplify the impact we could have on our community during this time of need," Carr said.
Around $1.7 million has been raised from the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit.
