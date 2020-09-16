LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The red kettles are at risk.
The Salvation Army is faced with a tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so for the first time in 130 years, the organization is launching its annual holiday fundraising effort earlier than usual.
That doesn't mean residents will hear the bell ringing any earlier, but the Salvation Army is asking for help online through Apple or Google Pay.
The organization could see up to a 50% decrease in donations. That would limit the Salvation Army's ability to help the most vulnerable.
"We're going to need your help in not only helping this community, but all over the United States with the Salvation Army," said Capt. Jimmie Parrish of the Salvation Army.
The fundraising campaign starts Nov. 9.
