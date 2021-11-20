LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in Oldham County is partnering with a local nonprofit to host a Christmas charity concert Saturday night.
JD Shelburne will perform at the drive-in, Shelburne will under a pavilion, but the concert will also be broadcast on the big screen.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the nonprofit Angels in Disguise, which was founded by Mike and Penny Michalak after their daughter Elena Rose, was diagnosed with Down syndrome.
The nonprofit hopes to "celebrate the gift of Down syndrome" through concerts. Since having Elena, the couple has adopted four other children.
After the concert, the drive-in will show the movie "Elf."
Tickets cost $35 per car and can be purchased here.
