LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Hardin County Library fans is fighting against its planned closure.
The Hardin County Public Library Board of Trustees this month voted to close the branch, citing the cost of maintenance.
However, the Radcliff Business Alliance will host a rally to keep the library open. The rally is set for 5-6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot behind the PNC bank on Lincoln Trail Drive.
Library Director Rene Hutcheson previously told WDRB the decision to close the Hardin County north branch was a long time coming.
“COVID doesn’t really have a lot to do with it. This decision’s been coming for the last three or four years,” Hutcheson said.
The Radcliff community has seen a number of its community offices close, including the county clerk, the driver's license renewal facility and the chamber of commerce.
