LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirits company Sazerac plans to build a new facility in Charlestown, bringing 369 new full-time positions to southern Indiana.
In a news release Wednesday, the company said it will invest more than $408 million to build on 1,400 acres at 12200 Highway 62, just east of Market Street off the northwest corner of Charlestown State Park.
“This is an incredibly exciting project for us,” Jeff Conder, vice president of manufacturing for Sazerac, said in the news release. “The State of Indiana, the Clark County Council, the Clark County Commissioners and One Southern Indiana have been amazing strategic partners through this process. We’re thrilled to increase our manufacturing footprint and our workforce with steady, good paying jobs, with wages at or above the Clark County average.”
Pending board approval, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation will invest up to $3.5 million in tax credits over 10 years based on Sazerac's job creation plans and up to another $3 million in tax credits based on the company's investment plans. The money would only be able to claim the credits once people are hired and investments are made.
“This news represents another major milestone for the county and the region,” Jack Coffman, president of the Clark County Commissioners, said in the news release. “We look forward to working with the team at Sazerac as they continue to build on their success and enjoy continued growth in southern Indiana. Clark County continues to make our focus on infrastructure development to attract new business and assist existing businesses to grow.”
Sazerac brands include Buffalo Trace, Colonel E.H. Taylor and George T. Stagg.
