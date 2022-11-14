SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A school bus crash in eastern Kentucky seriously injured the driver and at least 18 students Monday morning.
Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman tells LEX 18 the bus was heading on route 40 to Salyersville when the bus crashed Monday morning. The Salyersville Fire Department says the bus went down an embankment and landed on its side.
Magoffin County School District Superintendent Chris Meadows said in a statement that no fatalities have been reported, but LEX 18 reports at least four students are in critical condition.
School officials said the bus driver was ejected and partially pinned under the bus, according to CNN.
Kentucky State Police spokesman Paul Banton said the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Magoffin County Schools Board of Education said students on the bus ranged in age from elementary to high school.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked on social media for everyone to pray for those involved in the crash.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report.