LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in Scott County are mourning the lost of a colleague. 

Scott County EMS said Deputy Chief Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, of Scottsburg, died Tuesday.

Tscheulin first started at the department in 2010. She served as a paramedic and worked as a Safety Team Jump Medic at the Impact Rescue Salem Speedway. 

The department's chief said in a Facebook post that Tscheulin was a "selfless leader" who was passionate about her work and was "a joyful soul."

A cause of death hasn't been released.

She's survived by her husband and three children.

