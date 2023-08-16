LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in Scott County are mourning the lost of a colleague.
Scott County EMS said Deputy Chief Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, of Scottsburg, died Tuesday.
Tscheulin first started at the department in 2010. She served as a paramedic and worked as a Safety Team Jump Medic at the Impact Rescue Salem Speedway.
The department's chief said in a Facebook post that Tscheulin was a "selfless leader" who was passionate about her work and was "a joyful soul."
A cause of death hasn't been released.
She's survived by her husband and three children.
