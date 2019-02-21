LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is accused of using a popular children's game to molest young children.
Paul Shepherd faces nine different charges including child molestation and child exploitation.
Court documents show it happened at a home in Scott County in November and December of 2017.
Shepherd is accused of playing games like "Truth or Dare" to touch the children, coerce them into taking nude images of themselves, or getting them to touch each other.
The alleged incidents involved at least three victims ages 9 and 10 years old.
He was arrested last week, and is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
