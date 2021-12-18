SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A high schooler in Scottsburg is coordinating a relief effort for tornado victims, but instead of directly helping humans affected, she's focused on livestock.
"There's always time for the animals. They feed us, they are our living, we have to remember them," Madyson Richey said. "We can't just forget about them."
Richey is involved with Scott County's Future Farmers of America chapter and she works with livestock on her own family's farm.
They were hit by a tornado themselves a few years ago.
She recalls many people working to help them, but not many people thought about helping with their livestock's needs.
So far, Richey has three semis and several trailers-worth of hay. She's also collected feed, buckets and clothes.
The amount Richey's drive has received far exceeded her goal.
"It feels really good, being a small town I didn't expect it," Richey said. "Being a small town - some of us struggle already year to year getting just enough hay to feed our own animals. I think this year hay was good enough where we could feed a few little bales and have a few extra bales to give."
She adds that, in agriculture, people need to support one another in order to ensure a future for the industry.
Volunteers will drive supplies down to affected farms in Hopkinsville on Monday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.