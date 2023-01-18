LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections is working with Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) to add more polling places for February's special election, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.
On Tuesday, the Kentucky Board of Elections rejected a proposal for the state Senate election held on Feb. 21 because Jefferson County Board of Elections didn't provide enough polling locations.
Adams said the state's board of elections rejected the plan because it had only four locations for a voter population of around 100,000 people. Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Republican Misty Glin are vying to replace former state Sen. Morgan McGarvey, who resigned after winning a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives last November.
Adams, who serves as the state elections board's chairman, has spoken to JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio about polling locations at the schools around Louisville.
"He's given me his assurance to work with us on that," Adams said. "He's been great to work with."
Adams and Pollio will meet on Friday to further discuss polling locations at JCPS schools.
JCPS is not in class on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the day of the special election.
"JCPS, as always, is happy to assist with the special election," said Mark Hebert, JCPS Communications Manager. "We do not have school that day and will provide however many schools the Secretary of State recommends."
The 19th Senate district encompasses central Jefferson County from Interstate 64 south to the Gene Snyder Freeway, including neighborhoods and cities along Bardstown Road, along with Seneca and Cherokee Park. Atherton High School is a polling location within that district that had high voter turnout in November, according to Adams.
"I want to see specific locations that are schools that worked well in November that had solid turnout," Adams said. "This is a high turnout district. This is a very educated district where people come out and vote. We can't assume that we're going to have low turnout because it's a special election."
Adams thinks a new plan can be submitted by next week as he continues to work with Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw.
"My expectation is I will come to them on Friday and say here are the following schools that we've made available to you," Adams said. "My hope is that they'll use those schools and we'll have a new plan proposed by the end of day Friday, or early Monday."
On Tuesday, Erran Huber, spokesman for the county clerk's office said in a statement that there was "no complete rejection of our path forward."
Speaking by Zoom during Tuesday's meeting, Holsclaw asked where the concerns about the number of voting locations are coming from. She said that her office hasn't received a single complaint.
Once the Jefferson County Board of Elections proposes another plan, the Kentucky Board of Elections will vote to approve or reject the proposal. A new precinct plan will have to be approved at a special meeting before Feb. 21.
Adams has worked with Jefferson and Fayette counties in the past to add additional polling locations. In 2020, he said Holsclaw worked with him to add more places for voters to cast their ballots.
Earlier this month, Adams met with a Kentucky State House committee to review the 2022 election. He told House members that early voting works, but more voting locations need to be open.
Related Story:
- State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election
- Secretary of State, Kentucky lawmakers, discuss suggestions for improving statewide elections
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.