LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A house in Sellersburg was destroyed by an early morning explosion.
The Clark County Dispatch Center says firefighters were called to a home on North New Albany Street around 1:30 Wednesday morning on a report of a home explosion. The house is located about half a mile south of the Silver Creek Schools campus.
Only the frame is left standing on one home. The house to the right appears to be heavily damaged and the siding was melted off a nearby third home.
Firefighters tell WDRB no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is not known.
WDRB has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
