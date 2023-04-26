LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant in southern Indiana will be featured on America's Best Restaurants.
FaiDodos in Sellersburg offers a "street food" menu focused on various cuisines around the world. Owner Hunter O'Dell wanted to created a neighborhood spot at the restaurant on 7815 Highway 311.
America's Best Restaurants is bringing its roadshow to the restaurant on May 10, highlighting dishes and an on-camera interview with O'Dell.
The finished episode will be premiered on a date announced by America's Best Restaurants.
To learn more about America's Best Restaurants, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.