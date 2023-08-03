LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seneca High School is discontinuing its Marine Corps Jr. ROTC program, leaving 80 junior cadets without a program to participate in.
It's one of the oldest programs in the country, with thousands of students participating over the years. Many Seneca students said it provided them with a sense of belonging.
The high school now has a room full of trophies and photos, but no students.
"It gave me something to be excited about when I went to school every day, and it gave me a reason to go to school," said Katie Lawrence, who has been in the program for a year as a cadet corporal. "I was really sad when the program was dismantled because that meant that I wasn't able to do something that I really love again."
Seneca High School's principal, Michael Guy, said the school had no option but to end the program.
"We have nobody to fill the position," said Guy.
The program has been on hold at the school since last fall because no one had shown interest in running the program. The job has been posted for more than two years.
"Anytime you have to take something away from students, whether it's a handful or hundreds, it's really heart-wrenching," Guy said. "Like we don't really want to do this."
Qualifications for the role include having served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retired and have an intention of teaching in a classroom. Guy said the school reached out to retirees on the Marine Corps list, but "had no luck."
"I was upset and I mean, it was it was hard when I actually found out it was happening. Because a lot of the kids they're not going to get that experience and not be able to teach other kids you know, learn those skills like that," Alina Kaelin, who just graduated and is attending JCTC, said.
Last week, Guy said in a statement that the school had also experienced a "lack of interest from incoming students each year."
But for students like incoming senior Calvin Cooper, the JROTC program classroom was a safe space.
"I've really enjoyed working along with all the other cadets and being able to help lead them through things or troubles they have in their life," said Cooper, adding that the program helped him gain the confidence to speak in front of a large group.
Beau Johnston, the director of Career and Technical Education in Jefferson County Public Schools, said the nationwide teacher shortage isn't unique to JROTC or Seneca High School.
"Programs like this, you know, as they mentioned, students are developing leadership skills, building self confidence, cultivating productive collaboration, effective communication," Johnston said. "When students feel connected to a program, academic performance goes up. behavior goes down, attendance goes up, and these are all things that we're trying to improve on as a district. So when we close up a problem when we're forced to close a program like this, you know, it really has an impact on student outcomes."
Years of Seneca graduates going on to serve, comes to an end.
"It has that foundation and its history and being able to be its last part, and its last class, it's very important," Cooper said.
Seneca High School isn't the only school to lose its JROTC program. Moore High School had to end theirs in May because it also struggled to hire someone to lead the program.
