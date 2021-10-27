LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS held its first vaccination clinic for students Wednesday morning at Seneca High School.
The district has been offering COVID testing clinics for months, but this was the first vaccine clinic.
Officials say they were pleased with what they saw, and plan to cycle through different schools throughout the year.
"Every testing event I've been to, students have expressed to me their concern to keep others safe around them," said District Health Manager Dr. Eva Stone, "I think that's what you'll see in a lot of the students here today."
Dozens of Seneca High School students gathered in the gym for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which required a signed parental consent form. The company in charge of the shots -- WildHealth -- had some help from the schools' health science students and teachers during the clinic.
A student we spoke after getting her shot at the clinic says she still hears quite a bit of hesitation from classmates about getting the vaccine, but she was glad to have a convenient option.
"I had to beg and convince my parents just to let me do it because they're so afraid for me," said Natasha Collett, a senior at the school. "They don't want anything to happen to me because they just don't know. So there is a lot of uncertainty in the community about the vaccine."
JCPS says it will revisit Seneca to administer second doses in three weeks.
As for more clinics, the plan is to provide the clinics at schools in areas with low vaccination rates. A decision on which school will host the next clinic has not yet been made.
