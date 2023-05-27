LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior community in south Louisville put on a patriotic display ahead of Memorial Day.
Residents of Traditions at Beaumont decorated their homes with flags and photos to honor military members. Those who live in the community near Fern Creek said resident Wayne Tacker is the person behind the display.
"I've always loved the flag, always been proud of it," Tacker said. "I do it in recognition and my appreciation for the men and women who served and gave their life for my country and I just love to display the flag and show them how much I care about recognizing people from the military."
The mailboxes at Traditions at Beaumont were also decorated with POW/MIA flag and a flag corresponding to the different branches of the U.S. military.
