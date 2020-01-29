LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man's punishment for killing his wife will stand, according to a ruling on Wednesday from Indiana's Court of Appeals.
Last July, a Clark County judge sentenced Marial Wel to 55 years in prison for shooting his wife, 35-year-old Josephine Amon, in the head, killing her, in January 2018. Their 13-year-old daughter told police she saw her father shoot her mother twice inside their Jeffersonville apartment on Viking Court, which is near Bridgepoint Elementary School.
Police say he drove to Louisville after the shooting, ditched the gun in a trash can outside the Hall of Justice downtown and confessed to the murder to a Louisville Metro Police officer before he was taken into custody.
Wel admitted to the shooting and pleaded guilty last April. But, he appealed the sentenced, saying it was too harsh. He can now ask the state Supreme Court to reconsider the ruling.
