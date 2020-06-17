LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lot of facts about the shooting death of Breonna Taylor remain unknown, but even some facts that have been released through police reports and audio tapes have caused confusion.
WDRB News addresses some of the major points of confusion here.
Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was shot and killed in her apartment on March 13 by three white Louisville Metro Police officers, Detective Myles Cosgrove, Detective Brett Hankison and Sgt. John Mattingly. Taylor's death has fueled protests against racial injustice and police brutality in Louisville.
Question: Was Breonna Taylor asleep at the time of the shooting?
Answer: No.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police in an interview that he and Taylor were awake: "She’s like, 'Who is it?' Loud at the top of her lungs. No response. So I am like, 'What the heck?'" he said.
Police said they knocked and, after getting no response, used force to enter the apartment, according to a statement from Mattingly.
"Banged on the door, no response," Mattingly said. "At that point, we started announcing ourselves, 'Police, please come to the door. Police! We have a search warrant.'"
Walker said he did not hear officers announce themselves, that he and Taylor thought they were being robbed and that after the door was breached, he fired a shot.
"The door, like, comes off the hinges, so I just let off on shot -- I still can't see who it is," he said.
Walker initially was charged with attempted murder, but a judge dismissed those charges.
The case is now in the hands of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and the FBI is also conducting an investigation.
WATCH: Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine holds briefing on Breonna Taylor shooting
Q: Can Walker be re-charged?
A: Yes.
Charges against Walker were dismissed without prejudice, which means that charges can be filed again.
Q: Can Louisville's police chief suspend the officers in Taylor's death without pay as the investigation continues?
A: No.
A 2015 document clarifying state law says the chief can suspend officers without pay only in "very limited circumstances."
Officers can only be suspended without pay before an investigation is complete when "evidence eliminates genuine doubt regarding what conduct has occurred." That evidence would include photos or videos, which the department has said it does not have.
