LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Allergy season is upon us, and for those suffering from ragweed allergies, the next month will be especially rough.
Local allergists said ragweed is especially high at the moment. It is expected to peak in the next few weeks and can keep causing issues through October.
Common symptoms of a ragweed allergy include things like itchy or watery eyes, asthma flares and a stuffy nose.
If you know you suffer from a ragweed allergy, doctors said it's best to limit the time you spend outdoors.
"Stay indoors. Stay in the air condition," said Dr. Stephen Pollard of Family Allergy & Asthma. "Don't put your car windows down. They generally peak, in general, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. So it's probably not a good time to be out mowing the yard or hiking."
Doctors said mold is also rising.
If you ever aren't sure what is causing your allergy symptoms, you should talk to your physician.
