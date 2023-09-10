LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who fought to protect the United States were honored during a graveside memorial in Louisville on Sunday.
Members of the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution joined Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman at Zachary Taylor Cemetery for Flowers of Remembrance ceremony. Flowers were put on the graves of more than 300 World War II soldiers who could not be identified and were buried together.
"These are the folks who are in group burials, maybe they had a hard time identifying them, they were transferred together in groups and so today is a day that is utilized here in Louisville to celebrate their past and their story and to work to keep their stories alive for their families," Coleman said.
More than 100 graves have been adopted by the public for the annual ceremony.
