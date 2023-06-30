LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth of July weekend is here, and many have plans to shoot off their own fireworks.
But experts are reminding people to keep in mind that they are dangerous, and can still be dangerous when you throw them away.
Waste and recycling company Rumpke said dumpster fires are just as common as cookouts and pool parties during the holiday weekend.
The company said it's important to soak all used fireworks and ash in water before throwing them away. That goes for charcoal embers from your grill as well. Soaking them in water ensures the material will not reignite.
If fireworks aren't completely extinguished when they're thrown out, Rumpke said the garbage could catch fire and spread to homes or garages. It could also create a dangerous situation for garbage crews picking up the trash.
"Annually, we see an increase in container and truck fires the days and weeks following the Independence Day holiday," Bridgett Biggs, area safety manager for Rumpke, said in a news release. "If not properly handled, fireworks, pool chemicals and charcoal embers can cause dangerous situations for our employees, facilities and the motoring public."
Aside from fireworks, officials are reminding people that pool chemicals and propane tanks cannot be put in the trash or recycling. Empty propane containers should be taken back to stores to be refilled. For pool chemical disposal, Rumpke said to contact your solid waste district for options.
