LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dollar General is currently under construction on three new locations in Louisville, according to the company.
Those locations are 4149 Taylor Boulevard, 7500 Terry Road and 200 East Broadway.
Stores are expected to open this fall, but Dollar General said progress with construction could change that timeline.
The company also said it's relocating its store currently at 8519 Terry Road to the nearby 8517 Terry Road and West Pages Lane, which will provide more space and a new layout. That location is also expected to open this fall.
According to Dollar General, the location at 200 East Broadway will be a DG Market, which will offer expanded produce, refrigerated and frozen food, dairy products, and fresh meat as well as the general merchandise found at other Dollar General stores.
The location at 4149 Taylor Boulevard also plans to offer produce.
Dollar General said fresh produce offerings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.