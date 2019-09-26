LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local schools were just named National Blue Ribbon winners based on their overall academic excellence.
In Kentucky, Barret Traditional Middle School and Ascension School, both in Jefferson County, and Saint Dominic School in Washington County were all named Blue Ribbon schools.
In Indiana, Ferdinand Elementary School in Dubois County was given the honor.
The schools are among more than 350 public and private schools across the country recognized for meeting the requirements for a high performing school.
The Department of Education will honor the Blue Ribbon schools on Nov. 14 and 15 at an awards ceremony in Washington D.C.
