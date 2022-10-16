Several counties issue burn bans due to lack of rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. 

Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. 

In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn ban. The burn ban has been lifted for Oldham County. 

For a list of Kentucky counties with a burn ban, click here.

For a list of Indiana counties with a burn ban, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags