LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon.
Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain.
In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn ban. The burn ban has been lifted for Oldham County.
For a list of Kentucky counties with a burn ban, click here.
For a list of Indiana counties with a burn ban, click here.
