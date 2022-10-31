LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville's sewer project is one stepper closer to conclusion.
The final phase of the Lincoln Drive sewer project started Monday. It's one of the largest sewer projects in the town's history.
Crews are working to install a new gravity system, which will cut down on disruptions. The final stretch will run on Lewis and Clark Parkway from Providence Way to Johnson Lane.
Construction started in March but has not been going as quickly as planned.
"It is definitely behind schedule," said Ken Conklin, communications director for the Town of Clarksville. "We were supposed to be finished in September, but once we realized how deep crews had to go to get the pipe laid down on Lincoln Drive, it took a lot longer than expected."
Barring any further delays, the entire project is expected to wrapped up by mid-December.
