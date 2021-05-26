LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new species arrived at Newport Aquarium just in time for Shark Summer.
In a release, officials said two sandbar sharks arrived at the aquarium on Wednesday. The sharks represent an fast, exciting species that has not been featured at the aquarium in almost eight years.
Guests can find them in the Surrounded by Sharks Tunnel — while they cross over the 75-foot-long Shark bridge — and spot them with their signature tall dorsal fins.
“It’s exciting to present these new sharks to our guests,” said Kelly Sowers, general curator of the Newport Aquarium. “They’re fascinating to watch up-close and give us the opportunity to teach people about the value of sharks. Protecting a vulnerable species like this is so important.”
Both sandbar sharks were born under professional care at Newport Aquarium’s sister aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, in October 2018. As part of Shark Summer, guests are invited to submit their name ideas for the young sharks as they welcome them to their new home.
Shark Summer runs from Friday, May 28, to Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. For more information about this all-summer-long event, click here.
