SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan for a new Jeptha Creed distillery is causing a stir in a quiet Shelby County community.
Jeptha Creed off I-64 in Shelbyville wants to make 200 acres between Woodlawn and Hooper Station Roads in Shelbyville its second location with a new distillery, bottling building and rickhouses.
Some Shelby County residents contacted WDRB News with concerns about the possible smell, traffic and what some people call “black mold” that can come along with some distilleries.
“The darkening that is seen on barrel rickhouses isn't mold,” said Autumn Nethery, director of sales and marketing for Jeptha Creed. “It’s harmless and washes off with soap and water. We have a 200-foot buffer around the entire perimeter of the property that will prevent the darkening from affecting any neighbors."
Other nearby residents said they believe the property will eventually be developed, so they support the distillery in contrast to what they believe could be other alternatives, like a subdivision.
“You can fight it, but in the end, it’s going to be developed,” Jim Fegenbush said. “You've got a choice of a subdivision or, what they're proposing now, is a distillery. I think a distillery would be a better neighbor for me.”
Jeptha Creed officials believe the new distillery will be an asset to the community.
"The barrels are taxed each year they are in storage, and the tax is used to help the community and local schools," Nethery said.
Shelby County Judge Executive Dan Ison said he supports the project and believes it will bring growth and business to the area.
It will take several years to complete and will eventually hire 30 employees.
Ison said it meets the zoning requirements, and he predicts the planning commission will approve it.
There's a meeting at Highlands Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Monday for residents to get more information. It will go before the planning commission next Tuesday.
