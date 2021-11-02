LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After almost three months of construction work, Shelbyville Road near the Interstate 265 interchange returned to its original configuration on Tuesday.
Traffic lanes were shifted during construction work, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). The work expands I-265 from four to six lanes, which KYTC says will improve safety and relieve congestion.
"This short-term inconvenience allowed us to make much-needed improvements to the roadway that will benefit motorists for years to come," KYTC project manager Chris Slone said in a news release.
KYTC says structural work will continue on the bridge over Shelbyville Road. It could require short-term traffic impacts.
