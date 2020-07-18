SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Shepherdsville gathered at Frank E. Simon Memorial Park Saturday for a rally in support of law enforcement.
About two dozen people were in the crowd at 10 a.m., listening as the National Anthem was sang. Some supporters showed up with signs reading "Back the Blue." A few local officers were in attendance as well.
"We do not show enough appreciation for our law enforcement," said Allen Maricle, who served as the emcee for the event. "A lot of people don't realize how hard that they do work."
The rally was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and organizers were hopeful that as the day went on, the crowd would grow.
"I'm hoping that at least 1,000 show up throughout the day," said organizer, Rhonda Allen.
Allen referred to the gathering as a "peaceful, patriotic protest."
"I feel like law enforcement is being attacked," she said. "Our country was founded on law and order and I can not imagine living in a country with the police defunded."
Maricle said he was glad to see a few officers in the crowd, and thanked them for being there.
"It means a lot because they know, they're starting to see a lot of us appreciate them," he said.
Organizers said people were welcome to bring American flags and signs, but they want things to remain peaceful.
"We are asking to not display Confederate flags or signs with vulgar or hateful language. This event is to show American patriotism and to show Law Enforcement that we have their back," Allen said in a news release announcing the event.
