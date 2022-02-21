LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who crashed her car in Shepherdsville and wasn't found until the next morning after an exhaustive search has died.
In November, Nora Thompson went missing after crashing her car near Shepherdsville. After an overnight search, police found her wrecked Chevy Trailblazer in a ditch just off Interstate 65.
Thompson was alive and awake, when her SUV was found by a police helicopter, but was "severely injured" in the crash, according to her daughter.
At the time, her daughter said people on social media rallied around the family to help find Thompson.
