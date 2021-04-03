SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – More than 300 military members and their families gathered Saturday for an open house supporting those who have similar situations and backgrounds — and often the same struggles.
There was plenty of good music, good food, and good conversation at the Active Heroes Retreat Center in Shepherdsville for its spring open house.
“We’re just having a blast. We’ve had a bunch of Vietnam veterans come out here today with their dogs,” said Don Barbiea, vice chairman of Active Heroes.
The retreat is about to celebrate its fifth year as a way for active military and veterans to escape from everyday life and enjoy the outdoors through a number of events and programs.
“For me, this is a pretty awesome experience - being able to be out here and just be at peace and peace of mind,” said Vincene Thompson who is a volunteer and also a former member of the U.S. Army.
The 147-acre retreat recently opened a new gathering hall where meetings and wedding take place.
Archery and hiking are just two of the activities provided on site, along with an equestrian center opening soon that will provide equine therapy.
“Girls and guys to come in here with PTSD and other military disorders to find a way to get rid of it without worrying about medications,” said Barbiea.
The open house was about bringing families together. Though many have never met, all have similar backgrounds and risked their lives on the front line.
“When you share similar experiences and talk with each other, it’s that therapy that’s very needed,” said Thompson.
Military families can stay for free in one of two cabins as a way to disconnect – something that is often needed especially by those who recently ended active duty.
So far, the programs, peer support and mentoring has been a success and those like the Thompsons hope that continues for others to experience it like they do.
“You can get things started but continuing that and continuing to bring people in - that’s the biggest part because if you can’t continue to draw with different programs like that, then your programs aren’t going to be successful,” said Thompson.
