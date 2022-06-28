LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana sheriff's office is working to solve a more than 50-year-old mystery.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office wants to know what happened to three teens inside a burning cabin near the White River on the outskirts of Brownstown, and why there were only two sets of remains found.
Stanley Robinson, Jerry Autry and Mike Sewell were in a cabin that burned down in 1971. The coroner could only identify the remains of Robinson and Autry using their class rings that were found at the scene. But nobody knows what happened to Sewell.
"To this day, we still don't know how the fire started," Nancy Sterling, Robinson's sister, told Fox59 News. "There are a lot of rumors out there. I still feel like there is somebody out there who knows something."
Last week, the sheriff's office exhumed the remains of Autry and Robinson. They'll be examined to see if there is any additional DNA that could belong to Sewell.
There's no timetable for how long an answer could take.
