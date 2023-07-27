LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed in both directions, on both the top and bottom deck until further notice.
Sherman Minton Renewal Team spokesperson Emma Collins says a component on the bridge deck on the Kentucky side was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can resume. The closure will remain in effect until the repair is made.
Drivers should take alternate routes and designated detours.
The suggested route is I-265 and I-65. Traffic signs will be posted near the bridge to remind drivers of the closures and alternate routes.
An update on the bridge renewal project are expected later this week.
