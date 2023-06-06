NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some drivers crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge recently have reported their vehicles have been hit by a wet mixture called slurry.
Indiana Department of Transportation officials say the semi-liquid slurry is created during concrete sawing operations, when the water that cools the saw blade mixes with concrete dust.
INDOT officials say crews are trying to contain the slurry, but admit it may have fallen onto the lower deck of the bridge still being used by vehicles.
That's what happened to Kellie Holobaugh on Monday. She said she was on the lower deck when the slurry splattered the entire front of her vehicle. She believes it could cause some drivers to panic.
"It was pretty shocking," Holobaugh said. "Had I been an inexperienced driver, I can imagine that it might make somebody slam on their brakes, or veer their car, or something like that."
Many other drivers have reached out to WDRB about slurry hitting their vehicles.
INDOT says a car wash will usually take care of the mess.
If not, officials say to reach out to INDOT-4-U or call 1-855-INDOT4U for more information.
In a similar situation last August, dozens of drivers reported their vehicles were damaged by paint spatter dripping from the upper deck.
Construction on the Sherman Minton bridge has been ongoing as crews close in on completing the Sherman Minton renewal project, which involves painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life. Thousands of vehicles cross the span every day.
