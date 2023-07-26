LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Interstate 64 West lane on the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge is closed once again "until further notice."
Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said a "component of the bridge deck on the Kentucky approach span was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can be permitted across the top deck."
The closure will remain until the repair is completed.
The I-64 West ramp to downtown New Albany, exit 123, will be inaccessible during the closure.
Officials said drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes when and where possible.
This is the second time this month the lane on the top deck of the bridge has been closed for immediate repair. The same lane was closed from July 19-21 after crews found the same issue on the Indiana approach.
That closure prompted frustration from drivers, some families having to change summer plans because of the ongoing construction. It also left downtown New Albany business owners frustrated that customers had one less way to get to them.
The construction work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
