LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shipment seized in September at Louisville's UPS Worldport contained enough drugs to kill 220,700 people.
In a news release Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said the shipment of cocaine and fentanyl arrived from South Africa.
CBP officers checked the shipment, which was marked as water purification equipment headed for Littleton, Colorado. Inside the package, they found powders labeled as Hydrozone ph-Balance, Bicarbonate and Magnesium mix that were actually fentanyl and cocaine. The drugs had a street value of more than $61,000.
Since Sept. 1, CBP officers at the Port of Louisville have been busy targeting narcotics. According to the release, officers have seized 17 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 83 pounds of steroids, 119 pounds of ketamine, 123 pounds of heroin, 141 pounds of methamphetamine and 251 pounds of marijuana. In total, CBP said those drugs would have a street value of more than $4.6 million.
