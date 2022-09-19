LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With months left to live, a Shively man has done the unthinkable, and raised money for his own funeral.
"I get the easy part of this you know, the light switch goes out," Kevin Hatfield said.
On Oct. 19, 2021, Hatfield and his wife Becca received news that they said forever changed their life. Hatfield was diagnosed with colon cancer.
While pain kept him up at night, so did the idea of leaving behind his family with no help.
"I asked for help and received it," he said.
At 44 years old, he reached out to friends to help raise they money.
"Now I can sleep a bit easier knowing my funerals paid for," said Hatfield.
"I knew that I would have to reach out for support, and that stayed in the back of my mind and apparently it was in the back of his mind," Hatfield's wife, Becca said.
But Hatfield and his wife say this isn't the hardest battle he's fought. Kevin struggled with addiction for several years, but made the decision to get help, and has been sober for six years.
It was during his time in recovery that he connected with old friends.
Friends, that went the extra mile, and helped organize a motorcycle rally and fundraiser on Hatfield's behalf.
"They taught me how to live, and they're telling me that I'm their hero, when in all reality they're my hero," Hatfield said.
So while he keeps on fighting, and friends stand by his side, he's trying to help others wipe away their tears.
"That's what God sent me here for," Hatfield said. "If I can get out of that bed one more day to help one more person it's what I'm gonna do."
But comforting isn't the only way Hatfield said he's spending his days. He's also thanking every single person he's ever known.
"I would love just to walk by each and every one of them and give them a hug and tell them what they mean to me," Hatfield said. "That would be the only other wish I would have on this Earth."
To donate to Kevin Hatfield's fundraiser, click here.
