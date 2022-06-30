LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are two big changes in the Shively Police Department.
Chief Kevin Higdon decided to retire after 20 years with the department. He started as a police officer back in 2002.
He'll be replaced by Emery Frye, who joined Shively as an officer in 2008.
“Chief Frye’s creativity of new policies and programs will enhance Shively Police Department initiatives," Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton said in a news release. "His commitment to community outreach will engage the public as a whole. We welcome his leadership."
Frye was promoted to the rank of major two years ago.
