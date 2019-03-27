SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively man shot three times in the head and neck remains in the hospital, as police look for the gunman.
Shively Police Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Josh Myers says the man in his 30s was shot outside his home on Jenlee Lane off Ralph Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Myers says the man is in serious condition, but he is stable. Investigators do not have a suspect, but Myers wants to assure people that this shooting was not random. "I don't want residents to feel there is a person running around shooting people.That is not the case."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Shively Police at 502-448-4181. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling the Shively tipline at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
