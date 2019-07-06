LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street on Saturday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police say officers responded to the area on a report of a shooting at 1:15 p.m. and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
Per @LMPD: “At 1:15 this afternoon, 4th Division officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. 3rd St. on a report of a shooting.” Officers “discovered a black male in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.” Victim died at the hospital. No arrests. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/IA506i9WNK— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) July 6, 2019
No suspects have been arrested, and LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Detectives placed evidence markers and are now photographing the scene, which has this part of S. 3rd St. completely closed. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/QOzx3RodnB— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) July 6, 2019
