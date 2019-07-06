LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of South 3rd Street on Saturday afternoon. 

Louisville Metro Police say officers responded to the area on a report of a shooting at 1:15 p.m. and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries. 

No suspects have been arrested, and LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

