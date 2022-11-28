LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you didn't pick up any of those cyber Monday deals, you still have time. But what are some items you should not buy today?
While a lot of people already hit up stores on Friday, many others are shopping on their phones on Monday, Nov. 28. But not all tempting deals are really the best option. Based on prices, here are the items analysts say you should put in your cart now — and what can wait.
Personal finance expert Shani Curry said there are some dos and don'ts when it comes to getting a deal you think is too good to pass up.
"You want to be very careful not to just be snatching things off the shelf without any money consciousness at all," she said.
Of the items to avoid just after Thanksgiving: cheaper versions of phones, TVs and computers.
"If I needed a computer, I would definitely buy a high-end one as opposed just getting some of those door-buster deals they are not really made of much," she said.
Also wait on furniture and home décor.
We all wanna lose a few pounds after thanksgiving, but Curry thinks you should hold off buying anything exercise related -- at least for a couple more weeks.
"They want to make sure they give a better buy nearing the closing into December, moving into January, so while you may see a lot of those things being advertised or into the store, they are definitely not the best price at all."
While shipping delays are less than last year, they still have an impact on some inventory -- inventory that can't be put out because of a continued worker shortage for retailers.
"They were looking to add 500,000-plus jobs, but that is still a challenge," said Steve McClain of the Kentucky Retail Federation.
So while you shop leading in to Christmas, if you see a deal and think you could get it cheaper at a different time, you probably can. Just be patient.
"Retailers were trying to get ahead, and some of them have got kind of a black log of inventory, so there is a chance they will still be marking things down throughout the season," said McClain.
Additionally, here are six things the National Retail Federation thinks you should know about the 2022 shopping season:
- Retailers started deals and promotions earlier this year. This was both to allow for additional time to bring in products for the winter holiday season, and to allow cash-strapped consumers to spread out heir holiday budget over a loner period of time.
- Black Friday is still important, despite online shopping on Cyber Monday. Consumers are increasingly shopping online and on mobile devices, but people still want to go shopping in-person. Black Friday can be just as much about family tradition as it is getting good deals. About 45% of holiday shoppers say they still want to shop in-person, according to an NRF poll conduced in December.
- Sales are more important to holiday shoppers this year. A September survey showed that 58% of holiday shoppers say sales are more important to them than they were last year, when only 48% said the same. The NRF believes inflation and a higher cost of living are the reasons.
- Shoppers believe spending on holiday gifts and celebrations is important, so they will spend money they don't have. An NRF survey of 2,000 shoppers in September found that 62% of shoppers believe it's important to spend, so their loved ones can celebrate like they always have, despite inflation. That means they will find ways to supplement their income, including dipping into savings (40%), taking on credit card debt (32%), using services like buy-now, pay-later (25%) and selling assets (22%).
