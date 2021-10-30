LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween is just a day away but things were creepy and crawly Saturday at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
The 'Show Me Reptile and Exotics' show is going on this weekend in downtown Louisville. Hundreds of snakes, lizards and amphibians were on hand, most for sale.
There was everything from baby pythons to boas, bearded dragons and also furry exotics like chinchillas.
Organizers say the show is also about education.
"Even if you're not sure about reptiles or things like that, you can overcome your fear very easily just like this," show coordinator Tamara Meyer said. "You can see what they actually feel like, what it's like to actually experience them. Learn about them, how to take care of them. We have supplies."
The show continues Sunday at the convention center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kids 12-and-under can get in for free.
