LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Silver Creek School Corporation may soon be required to wear masks.
The school board is holding an emergency meeting Monday night to vote on the proposal, which would requires masks for everyone in school starting Tuesday.
Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order that will allow schools that "consistently" impose mask requirements to not quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren't showing COVID-19 symptoms.
The mask requirement for the school district in southern Indiana would last until Sept. 30, 2021, when Holcomb's executive order also ends.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Silver Creek Middle School.
